Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault on Calayan Island

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, and Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, both assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, conduct a joint air assault alongside Philippine Army 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, and Royal Australian Regiment 5th/7th Battalions as part of Salaknib 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, and Calayan Island, Philippines, on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)



~Time Stamps~

(00;00;00;00) Soldiers stage at Cagayan North International Airport during sunrise.

(00;01;00;16) Various shots of Soldiers flying in helicopter, crew chief observing his surroundings and trail CH-47 Chinook flying.

(00;01;58;17) Soldiers rapidly exiting helicopter and running toward the treeline.

(00;02;10;21) UH-60 Black Hawk hawks flying into landing zone, joint service members rapidly exiting and running toward the tree line, Soldiers walking to begin patrol.

(00;03;15;10) Joint service members on patrol through Calayan Island, moving toward objective to secure the landing zone.

(00;04;23;12) Service members stage at landing zone and helicopters fly in for exfiltration.

(00;05;17;11) Service members rapidly board helicopter and conclude the air assault mission.