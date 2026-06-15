U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, and Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, both assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, conduct a joint air assault alongside Philippine Army 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, and Royal Australian Regiment 5th/7th Battalions as part of Salaknib 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, and Calayan Island, Philippines, on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
~Time Stamps~
(00;00;00;00) Soldiers stage at Cagayan North International Airport during sunrise.
(00;01;00;16) Various shots of Soldiers flying in helicopter, crew chief observing his surroundings and trail CH-47 Chinook flying.
(00;01;58;17) Soldiers rapidly exiting helicopter and running toward the treeline.
(00;02;10;21) UH-60 Black Hawk hawks flying into landing zone, joint service members rapidly exiting and running toward the tree line, Soldiers walking to begin patrol.
(00;03;15;10) Joint service members on patrol through Calayan Island, moving toward objective to secure the landing zone.
(00;04;23;12) Service members stage at landing zone and helicopters fly in for exfiltration.
(00;05;17;11) Service members rapidly board helicopter and conclude the air assault mission.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 06:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011811
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-XD912-2607
|Filename:
|DOD_111789642
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault on Calayan Island, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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