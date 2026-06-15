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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault on Calayan Island

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    PHILIPPINES

    06.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, and Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, both assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, conduct a joint air assault alongside Philippine Army 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, and Royal Australian Regiment 5th/7th Battalions as part of Salaknib 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, and Calayan Island, Philippines, on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    ~Time Stamps~
    (00;00;00;00) Soldiers stage at Cagayan North International Airport during sunrise.
    (00;01;00;16) Various shots of Soldiers flying in helicopter, crew chief observing his surroundings and trail CH-47 Chinook flying.
    (00;01;58;17) Soldiers rapidly exiting helicopter and running toward the treeline.
    (00;02;10;21) UH-60 Black Hawk hawks flying into landing zone, joint service members rapidly exiting and running toward the tree line, Soldiers walking to begin patrol.
    (00;03;15;10) Joint service members on patrol through Calayan Island, moving toward objective to secure the landing zone.
    (00;04;23;12) Service members stage at landing zone and helicopters fly in for exfiltration.
    (00;05;17;11) Service members rapidly board helicopter and conclude the air assault mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 06:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011811
    VIRIN: 260615-A-XD912-2607
    Filename: DOD_111789642
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault on Calayan Island, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Salaknib
    Philippines
    25th Infantry Division
    Air Assault
    SK26

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