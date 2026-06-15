Salaknib 2026: A Roll: U.S. Army Capt. Justin Mettling on Task Force Saber Operation Maneuver Air Assault

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011810" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Justin Mettling, an AH-64 Apache aviation and assistant operations officer assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, speaks on his role during the Operation Maneuver air assault as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 11, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)