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    Thank You Message from Col. Slade K. Smith

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    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.02.2026

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    A message from U.S. Col. Slade K. Smith, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, expressing deep appreciation to Servicemembers, Civilians, Host Nation Employees, Families, and International Partners for their commitment and support over the past two years. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 23:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011802
    VIRIN: 260602-A-FX425-1001
    Filename: DOD_111789391
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Hometown: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Thank You Message from Col. Slade K. Smith, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    stronger together
    2SIGBDE
    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

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