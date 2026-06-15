Thank You Message from Col. Slade K. Smith

A message from U.S. Col. Slade K. Smith, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, expressing deep appreciation to Servicemembers, Civilians, Host Nation Employees, Families, and International Partners for their commitment and support over the past two years. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 23:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011802
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-FX425-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111789391
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Hometown:
|TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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