U.S. Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in a volleyball tournament during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 19, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 20:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011786
|VIRIN:
|260619-F-AB884-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111789280
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in volleyball (b-roll), by A1C Andrew Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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