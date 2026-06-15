Annabelle Dorough, daughter of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Dorough, discusses the importance of the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program for her father during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 20, 2026.The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 20:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1011784
|VIRIN:
|260620-F-PJ095-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_111789267
|Length:
|00:08:46
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force daughter reflects on AFW2 program during 2026 Warrior Games, by SSgt Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.