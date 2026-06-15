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    B-Roll of CNO Adm. Daryl Caudle aboard USS Constitution

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    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle speaks aboard the USS Constitution in Boston, June 17, 2026. Commissioned in 1797, USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned naval warship in the world. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 10:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011746
    VIRIN: 260617-N-PC065-5001
    Filename: DOD_111788834
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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    This work, B-Roll of CNO Adm. Daryl Caudle aboard USS Constitution, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Warfighting
    History and Heritage
    USS Constitution
    Boston

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