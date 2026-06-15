SECWAR Hegseth Speaks About U.S. Military Lethality

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks on U.S. Military lethality at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 16, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Proper)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 10:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011695
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-LE512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111787690
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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