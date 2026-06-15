Military aircraft from the Czech Republic, Sweden and France participate in a formation flight in coordination with a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, during exercise Ramstein Flag 2026, June 16, 2026, over Finland. Ramstein Flag 2026 is a complex, large-scale, tactical level exercise which demonstrates NATO’s determination to counter modern and emerging threats through distributed operations. (U.S Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 08:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011687
|VIRIN:
|260616-Z-ZW877-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111787538
|Length:
|00:04:56
|Location:
|FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Airmen provide tactical airlift for RAFL26 formation flight, by TSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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