Kentucky Airmen provide tactical airlift for RAFL26 formation flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011687" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military aircraft from the Czech Republic, Sweden and France participate in a formation flight in coordination with a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, during exercise Ramstein Flag 2026, June 16, 2026, over Finland. Ramstein Flag 2026 is a complex, large-scale, tactical level exercise which demonstrates NATO’s determination to counter modern and emerging threats through distributed operations. (U.S Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)