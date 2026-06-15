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    Kentucky Airmen provide tactical airlift for RAFL26 formation flight

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    FINLAND

    06.16.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Military aircraft from the Czech Republic, Sweden and France participate in a formation flight in coordination with a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, during exercise Ramstein Flag 2026, June 16, 2026, over Finland. Ramstein Flag 2026 is a complex, large-scale, tactical level exercise which demonstrates NATO’s determination to counter modern and emerging threats through distributed operations. (U.S Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 08:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011687
    VIRIN: 260616-Z-ZW877-1001
    Filename: DOD_111787538
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: FI

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    This work, Kentucky Airmen provide tactical airlift for RAFL26 formation flight, by TSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    C130J
    123AW
    National Guard
    NATO
    Ramstein Flag 2026
    RAFL26DNK

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