Kentucky Airmen provide tactical airlift for RAFL26 media day

U.S Air Force Brig. Gen. Matthew French, Air National Guard assistant to the commander, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, engages with aircrew from the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, during a distinguished visitor event for Ramstein Flag 2026 in Rovaniemi, Finland, June 16, 2026. The 123rd AW is providing tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June as part of RAFL26, an Allied Air Command large-scale, multi-location and joint operating area exercise with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 08:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011686
|VIRIN:
|260616-Z-ZW877-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111787535
|Length:
|00:05:56
|Location:
|FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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