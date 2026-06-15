U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment 3rd Marine Division, and members of Philippine Marine Corps Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company conduct unmanned aerial system and communications training at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 14-15, 2026, as part
of KAMANDAG 10. Beginning with dry-fire rehearsals and culminating in live-fire training, the
event enabled participants to integrate unmanned aerial systems with ground forces while
refining reconnaissance, target acquisition and battlefield coordination capabilities.
KAMANDAG 10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of
the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security,
interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine
archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Hageali)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 20:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011683
|VIRIN:
|260615-M-IG436-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111787460
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Littoral Combat Team Marines train with attack drones in the Philippines, by SSgt Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.