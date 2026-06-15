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    3rd Littoral Combat Team Marines train with attack drones in the Philippines

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Hageali        

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment 3rd Marine Division, and members of Philippine Marine Corps Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company conduct unmanned aerial system and communications training at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 14-15, 2026, as part
    of KAMANDAG 10. Beginning with dry-fire rehearsals and culminating in live-fire training, the
    event enabled participants to integrate unmanned aerial systems with ground forces while
    refining reconnaissance, target acquisition and battlefield coordination capabilities.
    KAMANDAG 10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of
    the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security,
    interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine
    archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Hageali)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 20:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011683
    VIRIN: 260615-M-IG436-1001
    Filename: DOD_111787460
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

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    This work, 3rd Littoral Combat Team Marines train with attack drones in the Philippines, by SSgt Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3d MLR
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