3rd Littoral Combat Team Marines train with attack drones in the Philippines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011683" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment 3rd Marine Division, and members of Philippine Marine Corps Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company conduct unmanned aerial system and communications training at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 14-15, 2026, as part

of KAMANDAG 10. Beginning with dry-fire rehearsals and culminating in live-fire training, the

event enabled participants to integrate unmanned aerial systems with ground forces while

refining reconnaissance, target acquisition and battlefield coordination capabilities.

KAMANDAG 10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of

the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security,

interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine

archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Hageali)