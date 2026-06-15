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    The Resilience Round Up Podcast, Episode 41-SAAPM--It’s More Than a Headline

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    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    This episode features Dr. Janel Perkins, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program Branch Chief, who presents a reframed approach to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) as a Professional Practice Reset. Rather than focusing on traditional awareness and messaging efforts, this podcast positions SAAPM as a Headquarters, Department of the Army (HQDA)-led initiative to reinforce the core competencies and responsibilities of SHARP professionals across the force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 08:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1011555
    VIRIN: 260618-O-VI048-1641
    Filename: DOD_111784618
    Length: 00:36:41
    Location: US

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