This episode features Dr. Janel Perkins, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program Branch Chief, who presents a reframed approach to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) as a Professional Practice Reset. Rather than focusing on traditional awareness and messaging efforts, this podcast positions SAAPM as a Headquarters, Department of the Army (HQDA)-led initiative to reinforce the core competencies and responsibilities of SHARP professionals across the force.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 08:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1011555
|VIRIN:
|260618-O-VI048-1641
|Filename:
|DOD_111784618
|Length:
|00:36:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Resilience Round Up Podcast, Episode 41-SAAPM--It’s More Than a Headline, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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