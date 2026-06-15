The Resilience Round Up Podcast, Episode 41-SAAPM--It’s More Than a Headline

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011555" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This episode features Dr. Janel Perkins, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program Branch Chief, who presents a reframed approach to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) as a Professional Practice Reset. Rather than focusing on traditional awareness and messaging efforts, this podcast positions SAAPM as a Headquarters, Department of the Army (HQDA)-led initiative to reinforce the core competencies and responsibilities of SHARP professionals across the force.