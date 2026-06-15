Kentucky Airmen provided airlift support

U.S. Airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, provided airlift support for Air Mobile Protection and Recovery team members with the Royal Danish Air Force at Karup Air Base and Thisted, Denmark, June 10, 2026. The Airmen operated and maintained the U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft for the Danish, who operated tactical vehicles, conducted flight line security operations and simulated an aeromedical evacuation. Concurrent with exercise Ramstein Flag 2026, the Air National Guard is conducting bilateral training with Danish Defence forces, enhancing interoperability and showcasing a unified dedication to deterrence and global Peace through Strength. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 17:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011506
|VIRIN:
|260610-Z-NB148-1100
|Filename:
|DOD_111783155
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|DK
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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