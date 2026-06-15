Kentucky Airmen provided airlift support

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011506" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, provided airlift support for Air Mobile Protection and Recovery team members with the Royal Danish Air Force at Karup Air Base and Thisted, Denmark, June 10, 2026. The Airmen operated and maintained the U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft for the Danish, who operated tactical vehicles, conducted flight line security operations and simulated an aeromedical evacuation. Concurrent with exercise Ramstein Flag 2026, the Air National Guard is conducting bilateral training with Danish Defence forces, enhancing interoperability and showcasing a unified dedication to deterrence and global Peace through Strength. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)