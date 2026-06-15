(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky Airmen provided airlift support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DENMARK

    06.10.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Erich Smith 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, provided airlift support for Air Mobile Protection and Recovery team members with the Royal Danish Air Force at Karup Air Base and Thisted, Denmark, June 10, 2026. The Airmen operated and maintained the U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft for the Danish, who operated tactical vehicles, conducted flight line security operations and simulated an aeromedical evacuation. Concurrent with exercise Ramstein Flag 2026, the Air National Guard is conducting bilateral training with Danish Defence forces, enhancing interoperability and showcasing a unified dedication to deterrence and global Peace through Strength. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 17:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011506
    VIRIN: 260610-Z-NB148-1100
    Filename: DOD_111783155
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: DK

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Airmen provided airlift support, by MSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C130J Super Hercules
    123AWKY
    National Guard
    RAFL26DNK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video