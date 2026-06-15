Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation training exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011504" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, and members of an Air Mobile Protection and Recovery team, Royal Danish air force, conduct a noncombatant evacuation operation training exercise and bilateral training across multiple locations in Denmark and Norway, June 9, 2026. Concurrent with exercise Ramstein Flag 2026, the Air National Guard is conducting bilateral training with Danish Defence forces, enhancing interoperability and showcasing a unified dedication to deterrence and global Peace through Strength. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)