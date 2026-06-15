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    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation training exercise

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    DENMARK

    06.09.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, and members of an Air Mobile Protection and Recovery team, Royal Danish air force, conduct a noncombatant evacuation operation training exercise and bilateral training across multiple locations in Denmark and Norway, June 9, 2026. Concurrent with exercise Ramstein Flag 2026, the Air National Guard is conducting bilateral training with Danish Defence forces, enhancing interoperability and showcasing a unified dedication to deterrence and global Peace through Strength. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 17:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011504
    VIRIN: 260609-Z-UY654-3001
    Filename: DOD_111783034
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: DK

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation training exercise, by MSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    C130J Super Hercules
    123AWKY
    National Guard
    RAFL26DNK

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