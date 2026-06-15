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    Kentucky Airmen launch, recover C-130Js during Ramstein Flag 2026

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    DENMARK

    06.08.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, launch and recover a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Karup Air Base, Denmark, June 8, 2026. The 123rd AW is providing tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June as part of Ramstein Flag 2026, an Allied Air Command large-scale, multi-location and joint operating area exercise with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 17:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011498
    VIRIN: 260608-Z-UY654-2001
    Filename: DOD_111782939
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: DK

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    This work, Kentucky Airmen launch, recover C-130Js during Ramstein Flag 2026, by MSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    C130J Super Hercules
    123AWKY
    National Guard
    RAFL26DNK

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