Kentucky Airmen launch, recover C-130Js during Ramstein Flag 2026

U.S. Airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, launch and recover a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Karup Air Base, Denmark, June 8, 2026. The 123rd AW is providing tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June as part of Ramstein Flag 2026, an Allied Air Command large-scale, multi-location and joint operating area exercise with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 17:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011498
|VIRIN:
|260608-Z-UY654-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111782939
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|DK
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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