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    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise

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    DENMARK

    06.10.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, and members of an Air Mobile Protection and Recovery team, Royal Danish Air Force, conduct a downed pilot search-and-rescue training exercise at multiple locations in Denmark, June 10, 2026. Concurrent with exercise Ramstein Flag 2026, the Air National Guard is conducting bilateral training with Danish Defence forces, enhancing interoperability and showcasing a unified dedication to deterrence and global Peace through Strength. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan) (This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring personal identifying information)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 17:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011492
    VIRIN: 260610-Z-UY654-2001
    Filename: DOD_111782867
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: DK

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise, by MSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    C130J
    C130J Super Hercules
    123AW
    National Guard
    Kentucky National Guard
    RAFL26DNK

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