U.S. Airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, and members of an Air Mobile Protection and Recovery team, Royal Danish Air Force, conduct a downed pilot search-and-rescue training exercise at multiple locations in Denmark, June 10, 2026. Concurrent with exercise Ramstein Flag 2026, the Air National Guard is conducting bilateral training with Danish Defence forces, enhancing interoperability and showcasing a unified dedication to deterrence and global Peace through Strength. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan) (This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring personal identifying information)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 17:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011492
|VIRIN:
|260610-Z-UY654-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111782867
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|DK
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise, by MSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.