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    17th Training Wing International Students Introduction Apr 27, 2026 B Roll

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call and Russ Howard

    17th Training Wing

    The 313th Training Squadron International students introduce themselves to members of the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow Air Force Base, TX.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011457
    VIRIN: 260427-F-EP494-5882
    Filename: DOD_111782530
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, 17th Training Wing International Students Introduction Apr 27, 2026 B Roll, by SSgt Nathan Call and Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    17th Training Wing
    313th Training Squadron

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