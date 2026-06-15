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    Updating Civilian Skills Information on NSIPS

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    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class David Warren and Petty Officer 1st Class Tyra Watson

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    This video provides instruction for U.S. Navy Reserve Sailors wishing to update their Civilian Employment Information and their Civilian Skills Information on the Navy Standard Integrated Personnel System. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David C. Warren/Released).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 14:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011436
    VIRIN: 260617-N-PX998-1002
    Filename: DOD_111782245
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Updating Civilian Skills Information on NSIPS, by PO1 David Warren and PO1 Tyra Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Navy Reserve
    NSIPS

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