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    U.S. Reserve Soldiers Conduct a Gunnery Qualification at Operation Sentinel Justice B Roll

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. William Neal 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Reserve Soldiers from the 489th Engineer Battalion, 420th Engineer Brigade, 416th Theater Engineer Command, conduct a gunnery qualification during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss. June 16, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. William Neal

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011430
    VIRIN: 260617-A-YW518-1001
    Filename: DOD_111782165
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, U.S. Reserve Soldiers Conduct a Gunnery Qualification at Operation Sentinel Justice B Roll, by SGT William Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    large scale combat operations
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    OperationSentinelJustice
    field training

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