U.S. Reserve Soldiers Conduct a Gunnery Qualification at Operation Sentinel Justice B Roll

U.S. Reserve Soldiers from the 489th Engineer Battalion, 420th Engineer Brigade, 416th Theater Engineer Command, conduct a gunnery qualification during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss. June 16, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. William Neal
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 13:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011430
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-YW518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111782165
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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