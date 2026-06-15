Kearsarge Conducts Flight Deck Operations

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 12, 2026) U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps aircraft conduct deck landing qualifications aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 12, 2026. Kearsarge is underway conducting Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Stann)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 08:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011338
|VIRIN:
|260612-N-SX503-2001
|PIN:
|100006
|Filename:
|DOD_111780260
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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