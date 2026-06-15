U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches, UH-60 Black Hawks, and CH-47 Chinooks assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, take off at night, transporting 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division Soldiers to their objective during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 19, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
(Envato production music via Defense Media Activity, U.S. Army Pacific music license)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 02:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011149
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-XD912-7299
|Filename:
|DOD_111777353
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Closes Out JPMRC-X with Night Air Assault (Reel), by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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