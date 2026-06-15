Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Closes Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011145" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches, UH-60 Black Hawks, and CH-47 Chinooks assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, take off at night, transporting 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division Soldiers to their objective during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 19, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)



~ Timestamps ~



(00:00:00:00) AH-64 Apache helicopters take off from the runway.

(00:01:24:03) UH-60 Black Hawks take off from the runway.

(00:01:49:18) CH-47 Chinooks take off from the runway.

(00:01:54:23) UH-60 Black Hawks return from the air assault and land in the parking area.