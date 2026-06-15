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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team (Reel)

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    PHILIPPINES

    05.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A CH-47 Chinook Helicopter crew assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade,
    25th Infantry Division sling load two Infantry Squad Vehicles with assistance from U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 10, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    (Envato production music via Defense Media Activity, U.S. Army Pacific music license)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 01:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011143
    VIRIN: 260510-A-XD912-5044
    Filename: DOD_111777316
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Sling Load Training with 3rd Brigade Combat Team (Reel), by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CH-47 Chinook
    Salaknib
    Philippines
    25th Infantry Division
    Sling load
    SK26

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