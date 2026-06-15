Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber Projects Military Power Across Maritime Distances

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matt Clawson, the commander of Task Force Saber, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ryan Flynn, a CH-47 Chinook senior instructor pilot also assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, speaks on how the task force supported ground force commanders in multiple locations across the Philippines such as Cagayan North International Airport, La-lo and Basco, during Exercise Balikatan 2026 from April 20 to May 8, 2026. Task Force Saber employed AH-64 Apaches, CH-47 Chinooks, and UH-60 Black Hawks to showcase the Army’s ability to project military power across extended maritime distances. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)



This video contains music from U.S. Army Pacific licensed assets via Envato.



~Timestamps~

(00;00;00;00) AH-64 Apache formation takes off and flies over Luzon Strait.

(00;00;14;03) UH-60 Black Hawk loads U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division and takes off.

(00;00;27;03) CH-47 Chinook loads U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Regiment and Philippine Army soldiers assigned to the 54th Infantry “Magilas” Battalion, 5th Infantry Division and takes off.

(00;00;47;04) Various shots of CH-47 Chinook flying over land and Luzon Strait.

(00;00;57;28) Service members land and unload from CH-47 Chinook in Itbayat, Philippines.

(00;01;09;01) Various shots of UH-60 Black Hawk flying over land and Luzon Strait.

(00;01;29;27) CH-47 Chinook lands and gets fuel at U.S. Marine Corps Forward Arming and Refueling Point in Basco, Philippines.

(00;01;37;24) AH-64 Apaches land at U.S. Marine Corps Forward Arming and Refueling Point in Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines.

(00;01;29;27) CH-47 Chinook lands and gets fuel at U.S. Marine Corps Forward Arming and Refueling Point in Basco, Philippines.

(00;01;48;21) AH-64 Apaches fly over Luzon Strait during a counter-landing live-fire exercise.

(00;01;57;29) Various shots of UH-60 Black Hawk flying over Luzon Strait.

~Transcript~

00;00;09;01 - 00;00;14;03

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Task Force Saber's role is to provide the full spectrum of army aviation operations to the ground force commander,



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to project



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combat power across the island chain here in the Pacific,



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Task Force Saber provides that unique ability for the Joint Land Component Commander by utilizing our helicopters, such as a UH-60 (Black Hawk), CH-47 (Chinook), AH-64 (Apache), and MQ-1C (Gray Eagle),



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in order to enable the Ground Force Commander through



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air ground operations. We do that by moving people, equipment, and cargo over extended distances in order to support his ground tactical plan.



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The partner forces or the Philippine military,



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has invited us here to execute these operations such as Balikatan with them in order to



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promote the free and open



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Indo-Pacific. Through that they have been part of every mission plan, rehearsal and execution and support with the ground tactical commander.



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Well, we cover a lot of terrain, right? And we're over water, which adds another layer of complexity.



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Also,



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it’s foreign terrain to us. We don't know the backyard like we do in Hawaii. So there are a lot of unknowns out there. Our Philippine



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partners are very resilient.



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When we don't have the exact answer to where we want to land or where we want to operate. They're familiar with the area. It's their own backyard,



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taking guidance from them, tips from them is extremely valuable.



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the side by side planning we're doing with the Philippine partners, the Australian partners, the army partners and marine partners working together in the same office,



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The same building, coming up with a plan. .



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I've been most proud of the collective outputs of the Task Force Saber team.



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They have come together from across the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade. We have trained together for the last year. We have built up to this point both in readiness and operational execution, and we proved it by executing the longest air assault operation to date.