Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts emergency medical training

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducts emergency medical training at Kaena point state park on Oahu Feb. 26, 2026. Coast Guard aviation survival technicians are trained emergency medical technicians who deploy from helicopters to assist survivors in distress on land and in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 00:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011131
|VIRIN:
|260226-G-OX937-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111777235
|Length:
|00:06:54
|Location:
|MOKULEIA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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