Commercial promoting U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys' mobile self-help truck program, run by the Directorate of Public Works. The commercial depicts 2 Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldiers inspecting a barracks room and listing small repairs are needed and discussing how the mobile self-help truck program has all the items needed. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Kim Yoon-jae, Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 22:09
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1011129
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-VL698-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111777050
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAG Humphreys Directorate of Public Works Mobile Self-Help Truck Commercial, by PFC Yoon Jae Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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