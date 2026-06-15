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    USAG Humphreys Directorate of Public Works Mobile Self-Help Truck Commercial

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    SOUTH KOREA

    05.29.2026

    Video by Pfc. Yoon Jae Kim 

    USAG Humphreys

    Commercial promoting U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys' mobile self-help truck program, run by the Directorate of Public Works. The commercial depicts 2 Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldiers inspecting a barracks room and listing small repairs are needed and discussing how the mobile self-help truck program has all the items needed. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Kim Yoon-jae, Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 22:09
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1011129
    VIRIN: 260529-A-VL698-1001
    Filename: DOD_111777050
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Humphreys Directorate of Public Works Mobile Self-Help Truck Commercial, by PFC Yoon Jae Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM
    DPW
    self-help
    USAG-H

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