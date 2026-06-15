Space Systems Command leadership made a visit to the United States Air Force Academy to meet young cadets in Colorado Springs, CO on April 14, 2026. SSC leadership accompanied Cadet Squadron 9 during their march to the mess hall and gave a presentation on space acquisition following lunch. Un-graded B-Roll for use in productions.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 22:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011101
|VIRIN:
|260414-O-UO517-3907
|Filename:
|DOD_111776776
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SSC leadership visit to the United States Air Force Academy, by Sarah McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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