(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSC leadership visit to the United States Air Force Academy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Sarah McNulty 

    Space Systems Command

    Space Systems Command leadership made a visit to the United States Air Force Academy to meet young cadets in Colorado Springs, CO on April 14, 2026. SSC leadership accompanied Cadet Squadron 9 during their march to the mess hall and gave a presentation on space acquisition following lunch. Un-graded B-Roll for use in productions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 22:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011101
    VIRIN: 260414-O-UO517-3907
    Filename: DOD_111776776
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSC leadership visit to the United States Air Force Academy, by Sarah McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usafa
    space force
    space systems command
    air force
    air force academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video