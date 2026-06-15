U.S. Marine speaks about WSC

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andrew Lam, the chief instructor for the Formal Marksmanship Training Course, Division Schools, 1st Marine Division, speak about the Warfighting Skills Course during interviews at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2026. WSC is a four-day training course for Marines in infantry or security-focused billets, where they conduct field security operations, and combat reaction training. Their training includes day and night live-fire ranges, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, patrolling, and a rigorous assault course. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 18:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1011075
|VIRIN:
|260603-M-WJ194-2001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111776556
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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