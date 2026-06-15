U.S. Marine speaks about WSC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011075" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andrew Lam, the chief instructor for the Formal Marksmanship Training Course, Division Schools, 1st Marine Division, speak about the Warfighting Skills Course during interviews at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2026. WSC is a four-day training course for Marines in infantry or security-focused billets, where they conduct field security operations, and combat reaction training. Their training includes day and night live-fire ranges, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, patrolling, and a rigorous assault course. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)