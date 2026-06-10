U.S. Army 251st Birthday greeting with Sgt. Reginald Rice

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Reginald Rice, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 18th Field Hospital, wish the Army a happy 251st birthday, during Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 13, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by SGT. Dean John Kd De Dios)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 08:38
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1010973
|Filename:
|DOD_111774787
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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