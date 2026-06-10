(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DIA MasterMinds Medal of Honor recipient retired Army Capt. Florent Groberg Conversations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2018

    Video by Daniel Davis 

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    A visual production from the Defense Intelligence Agency.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2018
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 07:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010964
    VIRIN: 180409-O-FF543-1046
    Filename: DOD_111774646
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DIA MasterMinds Medal of Honor recipient retired Army Capt. Florent Groberg Conversations, by Daniel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Intelligence Agency, Defense Intel, YouTube

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video