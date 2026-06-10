A visual production from the Defense Intelligence Agency.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2014
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 07:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010961
|VIRIN:
|140226-O-FF543-8765
|Filename:
|DOD_111774639
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Voice of the Customer Gen. Philip Breedlove, NATO Supreme Allied Command, by Daniel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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