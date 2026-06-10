1st MAW hosts Gunnery Sergeant Symposium

U.S. Marine Corps staff noncommissioned officers with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing attend a symposium on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 9-11, 2026. Staff NCOs from 1st MAW gathered to receive professional development classes focused on strengthening leadership skills and reinforcing their roles as mentors to Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 02:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010920
|VIRIN:
|260611-M-KE598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111774418
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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