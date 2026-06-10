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    1st MAW hosts Gunnery Sergeant Symposium

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    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.11.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps staff noncommissioned officers with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing attend a symposium on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 9-11, 2026. Staff NCOs from 1st MAW gathered to receive professional development classes focused on strengthening leadership skills and reinforcing their roles as mentors to Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 02:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010920
    VIRIN: 260611-M-KE598-1001
    Filename: DOD_111774418
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

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    TAGS

    SNCO
    1st MAW
    Marines
    Education
    leadership
    USMC

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