“There I Was …” An Oral History Featuring Yoko Dazely_Episode 10, “2026 ‘Here I Am …’”

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“Most people might otherwise forget me. But if my story remains in their memory, hopefully the memory of me will remain, too.”



Since February, we’ve been telling you the story of Yoko Dazely — or more accurately, Yoko has been telling you her story herself.



Yoko, 90, agreed to revisit key moments and locales from throughout her life for a 10-part oral history vignette series titled, “There I Was ….” These included her childhood growing up near Camp Zama; her career as a local-national employee here and at Hardy Barracks; her marriage to the late William Dazely, a retired Army master sergeant; her time living in San Francisco; and her eventual return to Japan.



Through Yoko’s storytelling, we hope we were able to bring you an extra dimension to Camp Zama’s long and storied history!



Here is the final episode, “2026: ‘Here I Am …’”!



Opening graphics by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division

Music licensed by Audiio



#OralHistory #ArmyFamily #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe