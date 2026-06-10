(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “There I Was …” An Oral History Featuring Yoko Dazely_Episode 10, “2026 ‘Here I Am …’”

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.16.2026

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    “Most people might otherwise forget me. But if my story remains in their memory, hopefully the memory of me will remain, too.”

    Since February, we’ve been telling you the story of Yoko Dazely — or more accurately, Yoko has been telling you her story herself.

    Yoko, 90, agreed to revisit key moments and locales from throughout her life for a 10-part oral history vignette series titled, “There I Was ….” These included her childhood growing up near Camp Zama; her career as a local-national employee here and at Hardy Barracks; her marriage to the late William Dazely, a retired Army master sergeant; her time living in San Francisco; and her eventual return to Japan.

    Through Yoko’s storytelling, we hope we were able to bring you an extra dimension to Camp Zama’s long and storied history!

    Here is the final episode, “2026: ‘Here I Am …’”!

    Opening graphics by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division
    Music licensed by Audiio

    #OralHistory #ArmyFamily #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 01:24
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1010914
    VIRIN: 260610-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111774373
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “There I Was …” An Oral History Featuring Yoko Dazely_Episode 10, “2026 ‘Here I Am …’”, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army spouses
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    oral history
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video