video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010908" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Miranda Olmos shares about why she serves in the Army Reserve and how it benefits her lifestyle. Miranda is an Active Guard Reserve (AGR) Soldier with the 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, and is their full-time supply NCO. She encourages others to take advantage of the opportunities in the Army Reserve, like she has.



U.S. Army Reserve video by: SPC Adrian Tlapanco