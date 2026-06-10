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    Staff Sgt. Miranda Olmos

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    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Video by Spc. Adrian Tlapanco 

    301st Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Miranda Olmos shares about why she serves in the Army Reserve and how it benefits her lifestyle. Miranda is an Active Guard Reserve (AGR) Soldier with the 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, and is their full-time supply NCO. She encourages others to take advantage of the opportunities in the Army Reserve, like she has.

    U.S. Army Reserve video by: SPC Adrian Tlapanco

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 00:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1010908
    VIRIN: 260615-A-JS428-1001
    Filename: DOD_111774249
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Staff Sgt. Miranda Olmos, by SPC Adrian Tlapanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AGR
    98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion
    301st pad
    army reserve
    miranda olmos

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