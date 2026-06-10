Staff Sgt. Miranda Olmos shares about why she serves in the Army Reserve and how it benefits her lifestyle. Miranda is an Active Guard Reserve (AGR) Soldier with the 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, and is their full-time supply NCO. She encourages others to take advantage of the opportunities in the Army Reserve, like she has.
U.S. Army Reserve video by: SPC Adrian Tlapanco
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 00:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1010908
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-JS428-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111774249
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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