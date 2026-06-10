This PSA video informs audiences about how to prevent bear attacks in Japan. This was filmed at Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 00:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010881
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-BU960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111773979
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bear Safety 101, by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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