251 Years of the United States Army | Army Full Honors Wreath Laying

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010863" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In honor of the U.S. Army's 251st birthday, Army senior leaders visited Arlington National Cemetery to attend an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.



The wreath was laid by the Under Secretary of the Army Hon. Mike Obadal and he was accompanied by Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer, Joint Task Force – National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Maj. Gen. Antoinette Gant and Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera.



(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)