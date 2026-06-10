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    251 Years of the United States Army | Army Full Honors Wreath Laying

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Video by Derek Patterson 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    In honor of the U.S. Army's 251st birthday, Army senior leaders visited Arlington National Cemetery to attend an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

    The wreath was laid by the Under Secretary of the Army Hon. Mike Obadal and he was accompanied by Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer, Joint Task Force – National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Maj. Gen. Antoinette Gant and Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera.

    (U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 13:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010863
    VIRIN: 260614-A-ET384-5410
    Filename: DOD_111773657
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 251 Years of the United States Army | Army Full Honors Wreath Laying, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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