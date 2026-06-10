Royal Air Force service members conduct low-level flight operations with a RAF Airbus A400M Atlas assigned to No. 70 Squadron during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 10, 2026. RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 operations took place within the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, 120,000 square miles of air space used to simulate combat scenarios of the Indo-Pacific, solidifying the U.S.'s commitment to the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Owen Davies)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 20:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010791
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-IW449-1929
|Filename:
|DOD_111772088
|Length:
|00:16:46
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RAF Airbus A400M Atlas low-level flight during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 B-Roll, by SrA Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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