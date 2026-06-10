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    RAF Airbus A400M Atlas low-level flight during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 B-Roll

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    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Royal Air Force service members conduct low-level flight operations with a RAF Airbus A400M Atlas assigned to No. 70 Squadron during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 10, 2026. RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 operations took place within the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, 120,000 square miles of air space used to simulate combat scenarios of the Indo-Pacific, solidifying the U.S.'s commitment to the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Owen Davies)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 20:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010791
    VIRIN: 260603-F-IW449-1929
    Filename: DOD_111772088
    Length: 00:16:46
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, RAF Airbus A400M Atlas low-level flight during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 B-Roll, by SrA Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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