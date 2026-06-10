RAF Airbus A400M Atlas low-level flight during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010791" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Royal Air Force service members conduct low-level flight operations with a RAF Airbus A400M Atlas assigned to No. 70 Squadron during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 10, 2026. RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 operations took place within the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, 120,000 square miles of air space used to simulate combat scenarios of the Indo-Pacific, solidifying the U.S.'s commitment to the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Owen Davies)