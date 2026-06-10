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    Master Sgt. Melissa Blackledge Shout out to Phila. Phillies

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    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Andrew Moseley  

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Melissa Blackledge, 177th Fighter Wing equal opportunity practitioner, gives a shout out to the Philadelphia Phillies at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J. June 12, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Andrew J. Moseley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 17:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1010780
    VIRIN: 260612-Z-YH452-3002
    Filename: DOD_111771910
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Master Sgt. Melissa Blackledge Shout out to Phila. Phillies, by Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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