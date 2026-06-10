B-Roll: 11th Marines, 3rd AA Bn. hosts static display for midshipmen during FMF training

U.S. Marines with 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division and 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st MARDIV, host a static display for Marine Option midshipmen during Fleet Marine Force training on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 29, 2026. FMF training is a month-long specialized summer program for Marine Option midshipmen, where they engage with key elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. Their training includes live-fire ranges, Infantry Immersion Training, land navigation, and exposure to various Military Occupational Specialties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 17:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010754
|VIRIN:
|260529-M-WJ194-1001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111771404
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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