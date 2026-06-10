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    B-Roll: 11th Marines, 3rd AA Bn. hosts static display for midshipmen during FMF training

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division and 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st MARDIV, host a static display for Marine Option midshipmen during Fleet Marine Force training on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 29, 2026. FMF training is a month-long specialized summer program for Marine Option midshipmen, where they engage with key elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. Their training includes live-fire ranges, Infantry Immersion Training, land navigation, and exposure to various Military Occupational Specialties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010754
    VIRIN: 260529-M-WJ194-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111771404
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: 11th Marines, 3rd AA Bn. hosts static display for midshipmen during FMF training, by LCpl Dylan Jameson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USMC, 1st Marine Division, Artillery, Blue Diamond, Midshipmen, FMF

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