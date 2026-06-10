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    U.S. Army Reserve's 204th Army Band performs during Fort McCoy's observance of Army's 251st Birthday, Part 1

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The 204th Army Band of the U.S. Army Reserve, headquartered in Fort Snelling, Minn., plays a song June 12, 2026, during the 2026 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration of the Army's 251st Birthday at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The band plays regularly at Fort McCoy events. They recently supported the 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House, and they also supported the Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy in many past years. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 14:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010740
    VIRIN: 260612-A-OK556-7015
    Filename: DOD_111771164
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    204th Army Band
    IMCOM 2025 and Beyond
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Army251

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