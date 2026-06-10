100 ARW finishes a days mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010722" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, lands at Ørland Air Base, Norway, during Ramstein Flag 26, June 9, 2026. The aircraft supports the exercise's integrated air and missile defense and agile combat employment training objectives by extending the range and endurance of participating aircraft. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)