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    Sgt. 1st class Anais Moise Army 251 Teaser Reel

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    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Pfc. Hannah Becker 

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st class Anais Moise, a career counselor assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), conducts mixed martial arts training in preparation for a competitive bout in support of the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday celebration in Washington D.C. on June 14, 2026. The Army’s Birthday commemorates 251 years of service, honoring the dedication, resilience, and readiness of Soldiers across all formations. Moise’s training reflects the discipline and warrior ethos instilled within the force, showcasing the commitment required to excel both in and out of uniform. The U.S. Army, America’s senior service, was established by the Continental Congress on June 14, 1775. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hannah Becker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 13:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010714
    VIRIN: 260612-A-WH943-5431
    Filename: DOD_111770552
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Sgt. 1st class Anais Moise Army 251 Teaser Reel, by PFC Hannah Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    special operations
    3SFG (A)
    MMA
    freedom 250
    Army251
    birthday 251

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