Sgt. 1st class Anais Moise Army 251 Teaser Reel

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st class Anais Moise, a career counselor assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), conducts mixed martial arts training in preparation for a competitive bout in support of the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday celebration in Washington D.C. on June 14, 2026. The Army’s Birthday commemorates 251 years of service, honoring the dedication, resilience, and readiness of Soldiers across all formations. Moise’s training reflects the discipline and warrior ethos instilled within the force, showcasing the commitment required to excel both in and out of uniform. The U.S. Army, America’s senior service, was established by the Continental Congress on June 14, 1775. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hannah Becker)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 13:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010714
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-WH943-5431
|Filename:
|DOD_111770552
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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