Women's Health Care for Veterans at Fort Riley

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010670" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Tired of driving to Topeka for your women's health exams? You now have a choice closer to home.



IACH is proud to announce an expanded partnership with the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System to bring specialized, comprehensive women's health care directly to female veterans in our local community. From routine wellness exams to specialized follow-ups, our modern facility is fully equipped to support your health journey.



Available Services Include:

Routine Pap smears

Clinical breast exams

Mammograms

Specialized gynecological follow-up care



The next time you need a women's wellness exam, ask your VA provider to send your Gynecology referral to Irwin Army Community Hospital.



Music title "Clear Skies" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.