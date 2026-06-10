(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's Health Care for Veterans at Fort Riley

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Tired of driving to Topeka for your women's health exams? You now have a choice closer to home.

    IACH is proud to announce an expanded partnership with the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System to bring specialized, comprehensive women's health care directly to female veterans in our local community. From routine wellness exams to specialized follow-ups, our modern facility is fully equipped to support your health journey.

    Available Services Include:
    Routine Pap smears
    Clinical breast exams
    Mammograms
    Specialized gynecological follow-up care

    The next time you need a women's wellness exam, ask your VA provider to send your Gynecology referral to Irwin Army Community Hospital.

    Music title "Clear Skies" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 10:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1010670
    VIRIN: 260612-D-JU906-1001
    Filename: DOD_111769998
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women's Health
    gynecology
    Irwin Army Community Hospital
    women's health care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video