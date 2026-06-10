Women's Health Care for Veterans at Fort Riley

Tired of driving to Topeka for your women's health exams? You now have a choice closer to home.
IACH is proud to announce an expanded partnership with the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System to bring specialized, comprehensive women's health care directly to female veterans in our local community. From routine wellness exams to specialized follow-ups, our modern facility is fully equipped to support your health journey.
Available Services Include:
Routine Pap smears
Clinical breast exams
Mammograms
Specialized gynecological follow-up care
The next time you need a women's wellness exam, ask your VA provider to send your Gynecology referral to Irwin Army Community Hospital.
Music title "Clear Skies" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 10:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010670
|VIRIN:
|260612-D-JU906-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111769998
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
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|0
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