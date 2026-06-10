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    B-Roll: MV Roy Benavidez: The Galley & Steward’s Department

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    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    The Bob Hope-class MV Roy P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306), a large, medium speed roll-on, roll-off ship, cooks prepare for dinner after the ship leaves the Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico, during exercise Turbo Distribution 26-4 on May 16, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of U.S. Transportation Command’s exercise Turbo Distribution traveling to the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi. (DOW Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 09:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010653
    VIRIN: 260516-F-MV819-2003
    Filename: DOD_111769823
    Length: 00:06:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-Roll: MV Roy Benavidez: The Galley & Steward’s Department, by TSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Military Sealift Command
    merchant mariner
    US Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM)
    MV Roy Benavidez (T-AKR-306)
    MIRAD

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