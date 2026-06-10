78th Medical Group personnel gain proficiency in Tactical Combat Casualty Care

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010641" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 78th Medical Group participate in a Medical Combat Readiness Exercise at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 13, 2026. The first-of-its-kind exercise evaluated medics’ proficiency in Tactical Combat Casualty Care within a realistic simulated combat environment, reinforcing the Air Force’s commitment to maintaining a ready and capable medical force by providing advanced instruction in field medicine techniques and tactical movement maneuvers designed to enhance expeditionary medical capabilities and support combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)