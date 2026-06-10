78th Medical Group personnel gain proficiency in Tactical Combat Casualty Care

Members of the 78th Medical Group participate in a Medical Combat Readiness Exercise at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 13, 2026. The first-of-its-kind exercise evaluated medics’ proficiency in Tactical Combat Casualty Care within a realistic simulated combat environment, reinforcing the Air Force’s commitment to maintaining a ready and capable medical force by providing advanced instruction in field medicine techniques and tactical movement maneuvers designed to enhance expeditionary medical capabilities and support combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 09:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010641
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-ZA034-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111769603
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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