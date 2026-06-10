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    78th Medical Group personnel gain proficiency in Tactical Combat Casualty Care

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    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tomarius Roberts 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Members of the 78th Medical Group participate in a Medical Combat Readiness Exercise at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 13, 2026. The first-of-its-kind exercise evaluated medics’ proficiency in Tactical Combat Casualty Care within a realistic simulated combat environment, reinforcing the Air Force’s commitment to maintaining a ready and capable medical force by providing advanced instruction in field medicine techniques and tactical movement maneuvers designed to enhance expeditionary medical capabilities and support combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 09:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1010641
    VIRIN: 260513-F-ZA034-1002
    Filename: DOD_111769603
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, 78th Medical Group personnel gain proficiency in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by SSG Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    field medicine
    78th Medical Group

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