Italian Navy Chefs and their assistants provide meals to more than 2,000 Sailors aboard Italian Navy Orizzonte-class destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D-554) during Operation Sea Guardian (OSG), NATO's maritime security operation in the Mediterranean Sea, while underway in the Mediterranean Sea on June 8, 2026. OSG is NATO’s integral maritime venue to engage with non-NATO nations and partner nations as well as the international shipping industry. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 10:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010637
|VIRIN:
|260608-F-HJ874-3370
|Filename:
|DOD_111769534
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BROLL: Italian Navy Chefs provide fuel to Sailors during Operation Sea Guardian, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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