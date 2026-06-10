BROLL: Italian Navy Chefs provide fuel to Sailors during Operation Sea Guardian

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010637" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Italian Navy Chefs and their assistants provide meals to more than 2,000 Sailors aboard Italian Navy Orizzonte-class destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D-554) during Operation Sea Guardian (OSG), NATO's maritime security operation in the Mediterranean Sea, while underway in the Mediterranean Sea on June 8, 2026. OSG is NATO’s integral maritime venue to engage with non-NATO nations and partner nations as well as the international shipping industry. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)