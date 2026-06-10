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    IA MasterMinds_ Medal of Honor recipient retired Army Capt. Florent Grober

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    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2018

    Video by Daniel Davis 

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    A visual production from the Defense Intelligence Agency.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2018
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 07:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010613
    VIRIN: 180409-O-FF543-9610
    Filename: DOD_111769435
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: US

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    This work, IA MasterMinds_ Medal of Honor recipient retired Army Capt. Florent Grober, by Daniel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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