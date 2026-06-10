Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010581" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Ralph Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 12, 2026. Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, the outgoing general of MCIPAC, served for two years as the commanding general and relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Ralph Rizzo, who previously served two years as the commanding general for Marine Corps Installation East. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams)