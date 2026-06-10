Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific

U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Ralph Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 12, 2026. Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, the outgoing general of MCIPAC, served for two years as the commanding general and relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Ralph Rizzo, who previously served two years as the commanding general for Marine Corps Installation East. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 04:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010581
|VIRIN:
|260612-M-QJ950-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111769262
|Length:
|00:46:38
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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