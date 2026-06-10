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    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.12.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams, Cpl. Alexander Conde and Cpl. Logan Smith

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Ralph Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 12, 2026. Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, the outgoing general of MCIPAC, served for two years as the commanding general and relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Ralph Rizzo, who previously served two years as the commanding general for Marine Corps Installation East. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 04:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010581
    VIRIN: 260612-M-QJ950-1001
    Filename: DOD_111769262
    Length: 00:46:38
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

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