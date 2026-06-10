U.S. Marines, Airmen check for contaminants during Toxic Wave 26

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, Airmen with Pacific Air Forces, and Airmen with the Air National Guard check for simulated contaminants during exercise Toxic Wave 26 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jun. 4, 2026. Toxic Wave 26 is a joint chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense exercise hosted by Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 in partnership with Pacific Air Forces and multiple Air National Guard units. Conducted across Okinawa, the exercise enhances interoperability and strengthens readiness to respond to evolving threats throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moses Ortiz-Miller)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 02:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010574
|VIRIN:
|260604-M-AE759-1001
|PIN:
|001001
|Filename:
|DOD_111769094
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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