U.S. Marines, Airmen rehearse chemical response operations during Toxic Wave 26

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, Airmen with Pacific Air Forces, and Airmen with the Air National Guard locate a chemical hazard and treat a simulated casualty during exercise Toxic Wave 26 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 31, 2026. Toxic Wave 26 is a joint chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense exercise hosted by Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 in partnership with Pacific Air Forces and multiple Air National Guard units. Conducted across Okinawa, the exercise enhances interoperability and strengthens readiness to respond to evolving threats throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moses Ortiz-Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 02:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010572
|VIRIN:
|260531-M-AE759-1001
|PIN:
|001001
|Filename:
|DOD_111769066
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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