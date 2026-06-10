U.S. Marines, Airmen rehearse chemical response operations during Toxic Wave 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010572" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, Airmen with Pacific Air Forces, and Airmen with the Air National Guard locate a chemical hazard and treat a simulated casualty during exercise Toxic Wave 26 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 31, 2026. Toxic Wave 26 is a joint chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense exercise hosted by Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 in partnership with Pacific Air Forces and multiple Air National Guard units. Conducted across Okinawa, the exercise enhances interoperability and strengthens readiness to respond to evolving threats throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moses Ortiz-Miller)