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    Gunslingers Gambit June 8, 2026

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    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.07.2026

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12 CAB), 2nd Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment (2-159 Attack Battalion, “Gunslingers”) conduct Gunslingers Gambit 26 exercise at Katterbach Army Airfield. Multiple AH-64 Apache helicopters lift off heading Oberdachstetten Training Area for the next iteration of the exercise. Ansbach, Germany, June 8, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 01:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010569
    VIRIN: 260608-A-EX530-2001
    Filename: DOD_111768996
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Gunslingers Gambit June 8, 2026, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    7 Army Training Command
    U.S. Army Europe-Africa
    European Support 2026

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