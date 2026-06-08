Gunslingers Gambit June 8, 2026

U.S. Soldiers with 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12 CAB), 2nd Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment (2-159 Attack Battalion, “Gunslingers”) conduct Gunslingers Gambit 26 exercise at Katterbach Army Airfield. Multiple AH-64 Apache helicopters lift off heading Oberdachstetten Training Area for the next iteration of the exercise. Ansbach, Germany, June 8, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 01:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010569
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-EX530-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111768996
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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